Wembley will host 60,000 fans for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, the government has confirmed. The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75 per cent capacity for the final three games, which conclude with the final itself on 11 July.

The current capacity limit is 25 per cent of Wembley’s 90,000 total, meaning up to 22,500 fans attended England’s group games against Croatia and Scotland, and the same number will watch England take on Czech Republic tonight.

There had been doubts over whether that figure could be increased after the government pushed back its plans to end lockdown measures on 21 June citing an increase in the rate of coronavirus infection in the UK. However, the government has stepped in to confirm there will be a significantly increased number of fans attending the Euros’ concluding matches.