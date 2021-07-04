Police stop 52 fans attending England-Ukraine game in Rome in breach of Covid quarantine

Fifty-two fans were caught trying to dodge Covid restrictions to watch England's match against Ukraine in Rome, according to police.

The supporters were identified after officers cross-checked the names of travellers on flights to Italy with those who had bought tickets.

They were intercepted by police and placed in hotels around Rome to complete their five-day quarantine.

Their tickets for the Euro 2020 match - which ended in a 4-0 victory for England - were cancelled.

Italian police did not reveal how many of the fans were from England and how many were from Ukraine - but local reports claimed at least 50 were English.

Rome newspaper Il Messagero also said that the supporters were put on a ‘blacklist’ for the city’s fan-zones and the Olympic Stadium.

It also means that any England fans now stuck in quarantine Rome will not be able to attend England's semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

Government ministers in both Italy and the UK had warned supporters not to travel to Rome to try and attend Saturday night's game.

"You cannot die for a football game," said Lazio region’s health boss, Alessio D’Amato, as he urged fans to stay away.

Italy remains on the government’s amber list, which means travellers from that country have to self-isolate for 10 days.