Tens of thousands of England fans have poured into London ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final with Italy at Wembley — with some smashing windows and setting off flares in Leicester Square.

Major squares in the west end are crowded with supporters carrying alcohol, some of whom have climbed lamp-posts and bus shelters.

King’s Cross station was briefly evacuated because of smoke from flares, while fans climbed on top of a bus near Wembley.

“We’d urge everyone to keep themselves safe and look out for each other,” Metropolitan Police tweeted. “We’ve seen people jumping off street lamps or hoardings, this could easily end in injury.”

More follows...