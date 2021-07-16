Health alert issued in England ahead of weekend heatwave

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a heat-health warning for the weekend, with temperatures predicted to soar into the high 20s.

The Met Office has said UK temperatures could reach “heatwave thresholds” this weekend as London is forecast to see temperatures rising to 29C across the weekend, while Cardiff could reach highs of 28C.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 31C on Sunday and Monday.

The Level 2 heat-health alert is expected to be in place between Saturday and Tuesday, The Met Office said.

Dr Owen Landeg of PHE urged people to look out for those vulnerable to warmer weather, including older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Landeg, PHE’s scientific and technical lead said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy. However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.

“If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

“It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.”

Advice from PHE for keeping cool includes never leaving anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals; regular hand-washing and avoiding physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

Ultra-violet (UV) rays are the strongest between 11am and 3pm, PHE says, when people should try to keep out of the sun, it said.