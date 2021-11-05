Two migrants die amid record numbers of people attempting to cross English Channel

Two migrants have died attempting to cross the Channel this week as record numbers attempt to get to Britain from France.

Some 853 people made the crossing on small boats on Wednesday, according to Home Office figures.

The previous record was set on 21 August when 828 migrants risked their lives in search of a better life.

Some 20,000 migrants have made the journey this year - more than double the number who attempted the crossing last year, according to the figures.

One person was found dead on a beach near Calais on Thursday morning after officials discovered a boat filled with water, French authorities said.

Two other people were found suffering from hypothermia and treated by emergency services before being taken to a local hospital.

Another person died attempting the dangerous crossing on Wednesday.

It is believed the person was unconscious when they were pulled from the water and pronounced dead as rescuers returned to the dock. Another has been reported as missing.

An Eritrean national bound for the UK also died on Thursday after getting hit by a train in Calais.

A second Eritrean person was critically injured while two others sustained minor injuries, Franck Dhersin, a regional vice president for transportation, said.

French authorities said more than 400 people were rescued during a French-led rescue operation in the Strait of Calais on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

UK authorities on Tuesday rescued or intercepted 456 people who had navigated busy shipping lanes from France in small boats.

Additional reporting by Press Association