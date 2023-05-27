Man dies falling from yacht in English Channel ‘during historic race’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sailor has died after falling from a yacht in the English Channel.

He fell from the vessel in French waters on Friday afternoon, with reports that he was taking part in the historic Royal Escape Race.

Sussex Yacht Club posted a statement on its Facebook page following the tragic incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our fellow sailors yesterday,” the club said. “Sussex Yacht Club are working with the Police, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Bureau to assist with their enquiries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and supporting our sailors at this difficult time.”

According to Sky News the man was taking part in the 43rd Royal Escape Race, an event launched in 1977 to celebrate the Queen’s silver jubilee.

Participants follow the route Charles II took aboard the coal barge Surprise from Shoreham-by-Sea to the Normandy port of Fécamp.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police were made aware of a man having sadly died in the English Channel after falling from a yacht in French waters in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident is understood to have happened at around 2pm on Friday.

“Police are supporting the Coastguard by offering liaison with the man’s family and will continue to offer support to the relevant agencies while the full circumstances of the situation are established.”