The body of a teenage boy who went missing after swimming with his friends in a river in Carlisle has been found after a major search.

The 15-year-old was found by emergency services shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday.

It comes after the four teenage boys got into difficulty while swimming in the River Eden on Friday evening.

No formal identification has yet been confirmed. However, the family of the 15-year-old has been informed by the police.

Here’s everything we know the tragic incident so far.

Where did the incident take place?

Cumbria Police were called out to the River Eden near to the Rosehill area of Carlisle at 6.41pm on Friday 26 May.

The river itself flows through the Eden district of the county, and lies to the north of the cathedral city in north west England.

The River Eden in Carlisle (Google Maps)

Who was involved

Four boys, who have not yet been named, were reported to be in difficulty in the river.

One of the boys was rescued by a member of the public and a second other managed to swim to safety. Both were checked over by medical professionals.

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The 15-year-old, who lived in Carlisle, was reported missing after the incident.

What have the police said

Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan, Cumbria Constabulary, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.

“An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening.

“The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams, and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county.”

The family is being supported by specialist officers, a police spokesperson added, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.