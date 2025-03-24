Record number of migrants cross English Channel in first three months of year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has set a new record for the first three months of the year.

There have been 5,847 arrivals so far in 2025, including 335 on Sunday, according to provisional Home Office figures.

This is already higher than the 5,435 migrants who arrived across January, February and March in 2024 – at the time, a record for the first quarter of a calendar year.

It is also well above the 3,793 arrivals in the first three months of 2023 and the 4,548 in the equivalent period in 2022.

The cumulative total for 2025 of 5,847 people is up 36% on this point last year (4,306) and 59% higher than at this stage in 2023 (3,683), according to PA news agency analysis.

The figures come as the Government has vowed to crack down on people smuggling with plans to introduce new criminal offences and hand counter terror-style powers to police and enforcement agencies to curb Channel crossings.

Last week, the French coastguard confirmed two migrants died in two days attempting to cross the Channel on Wednesday and Thursday.

The International Organisation for Migration has reported several more migrant deaths which are believed to be linked to attempts to travel from mainland Europe to the UK this year.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay.

“We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”