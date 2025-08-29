The key events that led to the Epping asylum seeker injunction being overturned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A temporary injunction that was set to block asylum seekers from being housed at a hotel in Epping, Essex was overturned at the Court of Appeal.

Somani Hotels, which owns the Bell Hotel in Epping, and the Home Office challenged a High Court ruling that would have stopped 138 asylum seekers from being housed there beyond September 12.

After a hearing on Friday, three Court of Appeal judges ruled in favour of Somani Hotels and the Home Office on Friday, stating that the injunction set was “seriously flawed in principle”.

The ruling will come as a relief to the Home Office, which had been braced for further legal challenges from other councils over the use of hotels in their areas.

Recommended Epping asylum seeker hotel injunction overturned at Court of Appeal

But how did we get to this moment? Here is a timeline of the events:

May 2020 - March 2021:

The Bell Hotel houses asylum seekers.

October 2022:

Finefair, a separate Home Office service provider, approaches the Bell Hotel’s owners about housing asylum seekers. The contract starts later that month, according to court documents from Somani Hotels.

November 2022:

The Bell Hotel is contacted by Epping Forest District Council’s (EFDC) enforcement officers.

February 14, 2023:

A formal application is made to EFDC for temporary approval to operate the hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers.

January 17, 2024:

Finefair tells the Bell Hotel the contract will be terminated due to Home Office restructuring.

March 21, 2024:

Bell Hotel withdraws planning permission with confirmation of the date asylum seekers are expected to leave.

April 26, 2024:

All asylum seekers leave the address.

April, 2024:

From October 2022 to April 2024 there were no protests, and there was no criminal conduct towards local residents that required police involvement. The contract with Finefair ends.

September 2024:

The Home Office approaches the hotel through CTM, the current Home Office contractor, to use the site as a hotel for asylum seekers.

open image in gallery Lord Justice Bean overturned the temporary injunction blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the hotel on Friday ( PA )

January 2025:

The Home Office informs EFDC the hotel has been identified for future use as asylum seeker accommodation.

February 20 - March 13, 2025:

Discussions take place between the council and Home Office, and EFDC is informed that occupants are expected to start arriving from around the end of March.

March 17, 2025:

The council writes to the Home Office, objecting to the use of the hotel to house asylum seekers.

April 2025:

Asylum seekers start arriving at the Bell Hotel.

June 2025:

Protests start outside the Bell Hotel.

open image in gallery Protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping took place throughout the summer ( PA )

July 10, 2025:

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, a resident of the Bell Hotel, appears in court charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. He denies the allegations and his trial is ongoing, with closing speeches expected on September 4.

August 13, 2025:

Mohammed Sharwarq, who resides at the Bell Hotel, is charged with sexual assault, two counts of common assault and four of assault by beating which are said to have happened between July 25 and August 12.

August 15, 2025:

EFDC makes an application at the High Court for an interim injunction stopping asylum seekers from being accommodated at the Bell Hotel.

August 18, 2025:

Two men, Dean Smith and Stuart Williams, plead guilty to one count of violent disorder in connection with a protest linked to the Bell Hotel on July 17.

August 19, 2025:

The High Court grants EFDC a temporary injunction blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel.

August 28, 2025:

The Home Office’s bid to challenge the decision to temporarily block the owner of the Bell Hotel in Epping from housing asylum seekers is heard at the Court of Appeal in London.

August 29, 2025:

The Court of Appeal overturns a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel.