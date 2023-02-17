Epsom College shooting: New head vows to honour Ms Pattison

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new headteacher has been elected at Epsom College - where the former head was found dead with her daughter and husband.

Sir Anthony Seldon - known for his work as a British educator and contemporary historian will be first position of the independent school until September 2024.

The 69-year-old will take over on March 1 and vows to honour Emma Pattison’s legacy by ensuring the school ‘embodies the values’ that guided the former head’s life.

The Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buckingham said he was committed to ensuring Ms Pattison’s legacy was honoured and the school moved forward in the manner she intended.

He said to the BBC: “This is what Emma would have wanted for all the pupils and staff she had worked with, supported, and for whom she had such high hopes.

Sir Anthony Seldon on ITV's This Morning (Steve Meddle/ITV/REX)

“Emma was driven, ambitious and courageous - there is no better way to respect her memory than for Epsom College to forge ahead and embody the values that guided her life.”

Emma Pattison, 45, was found deceased with her husband George Pattison, 39, and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey on Sunday.

Mr Pattison is thought to have shot his wife and daughter, before killing himself.

President of Epsom College - Lord Alex Carlile - described the former head as a “wonderful person” and wished this decision to have never been necessary.

He said: “Clearly, we wish this appointment had never been necessary.

“Emma was a wonderful person, an educator of distinction and someone who was set to take the college on an exciting journey.

“That her time was so cruelly cut short is devastating to all that knew her, and all those who were yet to know her.”

A new permanent head will start in September 2024.