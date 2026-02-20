Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane dies aged 53 after ALS battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has died aged 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The US actor died less than a year after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

His passing was confirmed by his representatives in a statement to the Associated Press, who said he had been surrounded by friends and family.

The statement said: “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Dane’s career took off when he joined long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as fan-favourite Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan.

He played the suave surgeon from 2006 until 2012, returning to the show for a guest appearance in 2021.

Dane later reached a new generation of viewers when he was cast as Cal Jacobs, the volatile antagonist of the HBO hit Euphoria.

Other screen credits include roles in Charmed, Burlesque, Marley and Me and Valentine’s Day.

Between 2014 and 2018 he played Tom Chandler in post-apocalyptic action series The Last Ship.

Dane married actress Rebecca Gayheart in 2004 and the pair share two children.

Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 but later filed to have the petition dismissed.

In December, she wrote for US magazine The Cut that while the two lived separately and dated other people, they shared “a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love”.

Ashton Kutcher, Nina Dobrev, Robert Patrick, Maria Shriver and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson were among the celebrity names who paid tribute to Dane.

“The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane,” Kutcher wrote in a post on X.

“We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

Kevin McKidd, who portrays Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy, posted a picture of Dane to his Instagram stories, writing “Rest in Peace, Buddy”.

In 2025, Dane went public with the news he had been diagnosed with ALS, later using his platform to advocate for greater awareness of the disease.

ALS is the most common form of motor neurone disease, a terminal condition that progressively robs people of muscle control.

Most people live three to five years after diagnosis.

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano told her Instagram followers she could not stop thinking about the “spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective”.

She wrote: “He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard.

“And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family.”