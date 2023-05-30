Police called after escaped red panda wanders half a mile to snack on apples

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warehouse workers had a hairy surprise when they spotted a red panda cub wandering down the road looking peckish.

The adorable cub, named Sundara, managed to escape from her enclosure at Newquay Zoo and wander half a mile to Freshpoint – which supplies its fruit and vegetables.

Police were called to the greengrocers on Friday – just days after the critter was first welcomed at the zoo.

Freshpoint staff said the red panda “looked a bit peckish” and fed it with an apple while they waited for help to arrive.

Sales manager Chris said: “It was just strolling down the road outside our work when one of our employees said ‘what on earth is that?’

“We supply the zoo with food for the animals so we knew straight away that it was a red panda.

“We thought she might be peckish so we fed it with an apple - she was definitely in the right place for that.”

Newquay Police said it was called at 7.10am to reports of a red panda on Springfield Road.

The red panda was spotted wandering along the road outside the fruit and vegetable wholesaler (Chris / Freshpoint Newquay)

“Officers went down and contained the animal until zoo staff arrived to take it home,” the force added.

The team’s extensive police traning does not cover red pandas, requiring offers to think on their feet.

“Not often Newquay Police Newquay Response get sent to an escaped red panda from the local zoo which was found by newquay fruit sales,” Insp Guy Blackford said on Twitter.

The cub managed to walk half a mile from the zoo to its fruit and veg wholesaler (Chris / Freshpoint Newquay)

“Panda rescue is not a topic taught in police training yet.”

Sundarajoined the zoo’s “superstar” red panda Seren just days before she managed to escape and sniff her way to the fruit supplier.

Dave Folland, Head of Newquay Zoo, said: “On Friday morning, a red panda called Sundara, who had arrived at Newquay Zoo earlier this month, escaped from her enclosure.

“Our team responded in accordance with well-practiced procedures and she was swiftly recaptured and returned to her home.”