Watch: Zoo welcomes first red panda in almost 50 years

The Louisville Zoo in Kentucky this week announced the addition of a young red panda, the zoo’s first since the 1970s.

Sundara, the one-year-old male weighs about eight pounds and has been nicknamed Sunny D by staff.

A video shared by the zoo shows him exploring his new home, eating bamboo, and following trails of his favourite positive reinforcement snack, grapes.

The red panda is an endangered species native to the Himalayan forests of Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar and southern China.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.