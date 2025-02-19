Brother and sister died of head injuries after car hit e-scooter, inquest hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brother and sister who were riding an e-scooter when it was hit by a car both died of a traumatic head injury, an inquest heard.

Roman Casselden, 16, and nine-year-old Darcie Casselden were pronounced dead at the scene in Ashlyns in Pitsea, Essex on February 1.

Essex area coroner Michelle Brown, who opened the inquests separately in Chelmsford on Wednesday, said the siblings had been “travelling on an e-scooter”.

She said the e-scooter was “involved in a collision with a motor vehicle that was travelling east along Ashlyns approaching Stokefelde”.

The coroner said emergency services attended and Darcie was pronounced dead at 7.10pm, and Roman at 7.50pm.

The coroner gave the provisional cause of death for each child as “traumatic head injury pending further investigation”.

She said that formal identification was undertaken by their mother.

“Police have advised that the driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for various offences,” the coroner said.

She said that police requested that the inquest be suspended “pending police investigation and possible prosecution”.

Ms Brown suspended proceedings in both inquests and said the position would be reviewed in four months.

She added: “I would just like to extend my personal sympathy.”

She said Roman and Darcie were “very young” and the case had “very tragic circumstances”.

The children’s mother Emma said, in a statement released through police, that “their love, kindness, and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew them”.

Essex Police said two people arrested in connection with the incident have been released, with a woman bailed and a man released under investigation.