What the papers say – February 12

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The assisted dying Bill is back in the headlines on Wednesday’s front pages.

The dropping of a safeguard around judge oversight has thrown the future of the assisted dying legislation into doubt, according to The Times.

The Daily Express says broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill, supported “correct precautions” being added to the Bill.

The Guardian leads with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warning Europe would not be able to fill the gap should the US withdraw its support for Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph reports a Palestinian family have been granted the right to live in the UK following an appeal, after they applied to enter the country through a scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees.

The Daily Mail says Labour’s selection for the nation’s next borders watchdog has suggested he plans to work part of the time from his home in Finland.

The Daily Mirror leads with a report revealing almost a quarter of children aged five have had tooth decay.

A judge has ruled police officers on paid leave because they are deemed to pose a risk to the public cannot be sacked, according to the Metro.

The i reports more than 30 banks and building societies have reduced saving rates since last week’s interest rate cut to 4.5%.

The Sun says singer Wynne Evans is preparing to take the BBC to a tribunal over his sacking from the Strictly live tour.

The Financial Times leads with US investors taking a bearish view on the President’s global trade war.

And the Daily Star says the FBI has found 2,400 new files on the JFK assassination.