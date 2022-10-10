Britain ‘at risk of brain drain’ as scientists ‘leave UK to keep EU research funding’

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scientists have warned the UK’s prominence in the world research field is at risk of “brain drain” after concerns for EU research funding will be dropped post-Brexit.

So far, 22 UK-based scientists have reportedly decided to leave the country due to such concerns.

It comes after negotiations with the EU to keep research funding of £84 million for the Horizon Europe programme were delayed.

Brussels has said it will not continue the discussions until other Brexit issues such as the Northern Ireland protocol are resolved.

However, if the EU and UK cannot come to an agreement, the government has committed to matching the EU funding that has already been awarded to researchers here with grants.

But many researchers remain concerned that this promise will not be kept.

Speaking about the long-term impact this will have on the UK, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Julia King, who chairs the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee told Sky News: “I think we will see a brain drain of our brightest talents going overseas,” adding the consequence will be “significant”.

Moritz Treeck leads a team studying malaria at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

Originally from Germany, the scientist said that while he has not been told to leave the UK to continue his research, his environment has not been “welcoming”.

“I didn’t want to take the insecurity of the condition of this research grant of staying the UK and the implications for all the people I hire,” he told Sky.

In a statement, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The UK government’s preference remains association to EU programmes, but we cannot wait for the EU much longer.

“Successful awardees do not need to leave the UK - the Horizon Europe guarantee means that eligible, successful applicants will receive the full value of their funding at their UK host institution.”