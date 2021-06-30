Midnight tonight (30 June) is the deadline for EU and EEA nationals and their family members in the UK to apply to the EU settlement scheme.

The scheme opened in March 2019 and has seen more than 5.6 million people apply, with 5.2 million so far concluded – numbers far higher than the government initially envisaged.

Ministers have lauded the scheme as a “huge success”, but there are widespread concerns that many people – an unknown number - have not yet applied.

This could be because they simply don’t know they need to apply or they have struggled to get assistance to make an application - particularly if they have only discovered at a late stage that they must apply.

Either way, they will suddenly lose their residency rights at strike of midnight tonight.

Unfortunately, given that no one – including government – knows how many eligible EU and EEA nationals there are in Britain, it is impossible to know how many will fail to apply.

The government has been keen to reiterate that l those who have “reasonable grounds” for missing the deadline will be permitted to make a late application, and that caseworkers will take a “flexible” approach to these cases.

But experts warn that many may not realise they need to apply until they are denied access to services – such as employment or a tenancy – and that even once they make a late application, their rights will be limited until they are granted settlement.

There are also concerns that the more than 400,000 people who are still waiting for an outcome on their applications will struggle to access basic services.

