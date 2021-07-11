England fans began queueing outside pubs from as early as 6am on Sunday as they clamoured for seats to watch history being made in the Euro 2020 final.

Many pubs were fully booked well in advance of the Three Lions’ big match against Italy as reduced capacities due to Covid restrictions intensified the rush for tables.

Large queues formed outside venues with spots up for grabs on Sunday, with punters lining the street at one London pub 14 hours before kick-off.

People was seen queuing up outside the Faltering Fullback in Finsbury Park, north London, at 6am, six hours before it even opened its doors.

“We’re really busy and trying to keep up with everything,” a staff member told the London Evening Standard.

“Honestly it’s amazing. Everyone is singing in the pub and everyone’s just happy to be here.”

Elsewhere in north London, hundreds of football fans were seen waiting outside the Clissold Park Tavern in Stoke Newington and the Crooked Billet in Clapton.

Owner Declan Perkins said customers began queuing at 8.30am, two-and-a-half hours before the pub opened.

In Southhampton, Andrew Riley, 22, began queuing outside London Road Brewhouse with some friends at around 11am, an hour before the pub opened. By 11.30am, there were more than 50 people waiting.

He told The Independent: “We wanted the atmosphere of watching the football with others and every other pub is fully booked and this was one of the only pubs in the city doing walk-ins.

“It’s fairly chilled at the moment. Where it’s still so early people are pacing themselves.”

About 400 people were seen queueing outside Allstars Sports Bar in Bristol, 10 hours before kick-off.

In Brighton, the King and Queen Pub saw large numbers of people queuing by 8am.

Elsewhere, in Northampton, a long line of people was spotted outside Barratts Club from 9am.

In Birmingham, crowds of singing England fans were seen outside The Distillery from 7am, three hours before the pub opened.

One punter, Harry Leach, told Birmingham Live there were more than 100 people in the queue by the time he joined at 8am.

“When I started queuing there was already 120 people in front of me and I would say about 120 behind. It’s a massive queue. Everyone is excited, they are all singing England chants, it’s great.”

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has predicted that England fans will buy 7.1 million pints of beer during Sunday’s final and 13 million throughout the day.

But the trade association warned that pubs are still expected to lose nearly £9m in beer sales alone during the final due to the current trading restrictions.

Emma McClarkin, BBPA Chief Executive, said: “After a 55 year wait, it is incredible to see England reach a tournament final. Sadly though, the restrictions still in place on pubs are going to greatly hinder any boost they could have hoped from it.”