An eight-year-old England fan who stole the nation’s hearts when she was caught on camera singing to “Sweet Caroline” celebrated the Lionesses’ historic win with the Euro 2022 trophy.

The young schoolgirl attended the final and was given the chance to lift the trophy by the BBC. She was interviewed by Gabby Logan before the game and told the presenter: “I feel like we can win this match.”

Tess, whose favourite player is England forward Alessia Russo, was surprised on air before the game with the gift of shirt the footballer wore when she backheeled the ball into Sweden’s goal in the semi-final.

England fan Tess lifts the Euro 2022 trophy (BBC)

Russo told the young fan in a video message: “Hi Tess, it’s Alessia here, just wanted to say a massive thank you for all your support this summer.

“We have loved hearing you on the TV and on Twitter - so much so I would like to give you this shirt just to say thank you. I hope you love it and hope to see you soon.”

Tess, 8, watching England’s win against Germany (BBC)

Eight-year-old Tess screamed with delight when she was given the shirt and promised she would keep it safe.

The schoolgirl went viral on social media after a TV camera caught her dancing around and singing to “Sweet Caroline” after England beat Sweden in the semi-final 4-0.

Speaking on breakfast TV after the game, Tess said: “It was the best football match I’ve been to so far. It was amazing. I didn’t know I was on TV until my mum got lots of text messages from people. I was just dancing and enjoying myself.

“I was singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and then my mum started getting messages. It’s really weird to be on TV, but it feels amazing.”