Police have appealed for football fans not to come into London unless they have bookings for pubs or fan zones.

The Metropolitan Police said the capital was going to be a “very busy place” as England faces Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Deputy assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor said London “still remains in a public health crisis” as Covid case numbers rise.

“My message is clear: if you don’t have ticket to the match, fan zone or are officially booked into a pub, bar or club, please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game,” he added.

Wembley will be filled with 65,000 fans after its capacity was increased to the highest number seen at a UK football ground since the start of the pandemic.

Millions more will be heading to pubs and public screenings, which have seen overwhelming demand ahead of the match.

Mr Taylor said Scotland Yard had deployed “a great many officers” and specialist units.

He added: “The Met is very well prepared for the increase in fans. We have a very experienced policing team in place and will continue to prevent crime and disorder and respond effectively to any incidents.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros safely and securely.”

Police previously said the majority of fans had been “good-natured” so far, and that travel restrictions have led to fewer clashes between supporters of opposing national teams.

Following England’s victory over Germany last week, deputy assistant commissioner Jane Connors said Scotland Yard was “absolutely prepared” for “football coming home”.

Victory would see the England men’s team in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.

Italy await the winners of the match following a semi-final victory against Spain on Tuesday in which they triumphed on penalties when the game ended in a 1-1 draw.