A young couple who thought they won a £182m jackpot in the EuroMillions were left heartbroken after they found out the payment for their ticket did not go through.

Rachel Kennedy and her boyfriend Liam McCrogan were told via text that they had won the £182 million jackpot in February 2021.

But Ms Kennedy, who was 19 at the time, did not have enough funds in her account to pay for the £2.50 ticket.

So despite having the numbers, she could not claim her prize.

“I called the number thinking that I had won £182million and they said ‘yeah you’ve got the right numbers but you didn’t have the funds in your account for the payment of the ticket so it didn’t actually go through’,” she told The Sun.

Her boyfriend was even more devastated, saying he had already “spent” the money in his head already, leaving him “absolutely heartbroken”.

He said: “I was already picturing our dream house and the dream car, I think I was getting a bit carried away to be fair.”

Camelot, who runs the lottery, heard the couple’s misfortune and said: “We’re aware of Rachel’s story and hope she gets in early to buy a ticket for the next big draw.”