Huge £143 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs on Tuesday night
It would be the largest win so far this year for a UK player if they scooped it
A lucky player could scoop £143 million in the EuroMillions jackpot, which is up for grabs on Tuesday night.
If someone in the UK matches all seven numbers on Tuesday, it will be the largest win in the UK so far this year.
The jackpot has rolled over from Friday night’s National Lottery EuroMillions. The winning numbers were 17, 19, 29, 35, 48, and the lucky stars were 5 and 9, however, nobody managed to claim the top prize.
The most recent EuroMillions jackpot was won on 10 October, when a lucky UK player took home £25,701,358.
To win the jackpot, a player must match all five numbers plus the two lucky stars, which will be drawn at 8.45pm on Tuesday.
The largest EuroMillions win ever in the UK stands at £195M jackpot, and 19 UK players have won prizes of more than £100m in its history.
In August, a ticket holder from France became the third player in 2025 to win a EuroMillions jackpot of €250m, an estimated £210m, which equalled the records set in Ireland and Austria earlier this year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments