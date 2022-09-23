UK ticket-holder wins £171m EuroMillions jackpot

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A UK ticket-holder has won more than £171m with tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot, Camelot has said.

The winning numbers were 14, 15, 22, 35 and 48, while the lucky stars were 03 and 08.

The biggest winners in the UK to date are Joe and Jess Thwaite, who won £184 million earlier this year.

The lottery game is played in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

