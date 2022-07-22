Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher

A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions has said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.

Lee Kuchczynski, 52, was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday 12 July.

Asked about his first purchase, the lottery winner said: “I bought a new back-scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!”

