British couple thought they won £2.60 on EuroMillions - only to bag £61m jackpot

A couple from Lancashire have been revealed as the winners of a staggering £61m EuroMillions jackpot – after initially thinking they had won just £2.60.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall, both aged 54, won a £61.7m share of the £123m jackpot prize from the draw on 30 January, with the other winning ticket bought in Spain.

The pair were revealed as the winners on Wednesday and told of the moment they realised they had won the jackpot while on holiday in Spain.

Mr Nuttall, who runs his own accountancy business, said: “It was the second day of our holiday and I had got up early to finish off a bit of work. I noticed the email from The National Lottery stating that there was ‘exciting news about your ticket’.

“So I checked my National Lottery account and saw the balance had gone up and we’d won £2.60. Fair enough. I shut my laptop, had breakfast and then we set off for the day, driving around the island. We enjoyed the sea views, blue skies and windsurfers before heading back.

EuroMillions winners Richard and Debbie Nuttall (Anthony Devlin/Allwyn/PA Wire)

“It was early afternoon when we spotted another email saying we should check our account. I thought it was odd and there must be a glitch in the system to get a duplicate email but I logged in again to my National Lottery account to check. We were totally stunned, it said we had won over £61m!”

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said earlier this month: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“This is the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024, following on from an incredible 2023 which saw six UK EuroMillions jackpots won, including a £111.7 million win by an anonymous single ticket-holder in June.

