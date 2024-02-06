Winning EuroMillions numbers for Tuesday February 6

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tonight’s EuroMillions numbers have been revealed for the estimated jackpot of £22 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 02, 07, 21, 28, 45.

The Lucky Stars are: 05, 11.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £22 million.

Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: VMMT80660.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 03, 15, 26, 27, 36.

The Thunderball is 12.

Earlier this month The UK owner of a £61.7 million-winning EuroMillions ticket came forward to claim the prize, operator Allwyn announced.

The ticket-holder has won a £61,708,231 share of the £123 million jackpot prize from the draw on Tuesday – with the other winning ticket having been purchased in Spain.

A EuroMillions ticket (PA Archive)

An Allwyn spokesman said that the claim would now be verified according to the terms and conditions of the games before an appointment would be made for it to be paid by one of the National Lottery’s winners’ advisers.

He said: “Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

“There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“This is the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024, following on from an incredible 2023 which saw six UK EuroMillions jackpots won, including a £111.7 million win by an anonymous single ticket-holder in June.

“Our focus is now on supporting this latest lucky ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

A fifth of the 4,800-strong network of post offices that previously sold National Lottery products had not signed up to continue, the new operator said (Alamy/PA)

On Monday National Lottery’s new operator has revealed that around 900 post offices across the UK will no longer sell draw tickets and scratchcards under the new 10-year licence.

Allwyn, which took over the licence from Camelot on February 1, told the PA news agency that nearly a fifth (19%) of the 4,800-strong network of post offices that previously sold National Lottery products had not signed up to continue.

It comes after Post Office Limited decided last year to end its group contract with the National Lottery.