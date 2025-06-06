EuroMillions jackpot could see single ticket holder win record £208 million
The jackpot has rolled over to an estimated £208 million after Tuesday’s draw had no winners
A single ticket holder in the UK could be in line for the biggest lottery win the country has ever seen, if they manage to match the numbers in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.
The jackpot has rolled over to an estimated £208 million after Tuesday’s draw, which would have been a record-breaking £199 million, had no winner.
The jackpot on Friday would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “We are now on the verge of potentially creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Adele and Dua Lipa while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery’s biggest wins list.”
The current record is held by an anonymous UK ticket-holder who won £195 million on 19 July 2022.
In May of the same year, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket.
The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped £177 million in November last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.
To play EuroMillions, entrants must pay £2.50 per play. They will then enter five numbers and two ‘lucky stars’, or opt for a lucky dip, which will randomise the numbers. Only all seven numbers being correct can win the jackpot, but just two can secure a small prize.
Recent analysis found that there was a 1 in 22 chance of winning the lowest prize of £2.50. For the jackpot, the probability is 1 in 139 million.
The game is a transnational lottery, with players originally just in UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland. Players from all of these countries contribute to the massive prize fund.
Draws are held every Tuesday and Friday and players must be 18 to enter.