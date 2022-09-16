Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

EuroMillions: Winning lottery numbers for huge £139 million jackpot on Friday September 16

One of the largest EuroMillions prizes ever is up for grabs - check the numbers to see if you’ve won

Sam Rkaina
Friday 16 September 2022 20:37
Comments
<p>One lucky prize winner could scoop </p>

One lucky prize winner could scoop

(Getty Images)

The winning EuroMillions lottery numbers for Friday have been drawn, with an estimated jackpot of £139 million.

The huge prize rolled over from previous draws as no one claimed a winning ticket.

It is one of the largest potential jackpots in EuroMillions history, if a single ticket scoops the prize.

The UK’s biggest winners to date are Joe and Jess Thwaite, who won £184 million earlier this year.

See the winning numbers below to see if you’ve won.

Recommended

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 10, 27, 36, 45, 49.

The Lucky Stars are: 03, 04.

Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: TGKR07347

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 07, 11, 19, 36, 38.

The Thunderball is 07.

The lottery game is played in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended

Should a UK player match all the numbers in the draw, they would become richer than both singer Dua Lipa, who has an estimated net wealth of £36 million, and actor James Corden, who is thought to be worth £50 million.

They would also be able to buy themselves a home in Bishops Avenue in north London, known as Billionaires’ Row, where properties have gone for around £75 million in the past, or the luxurious Doughty House in Richmond, south-west London, which is worth £100 million.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in