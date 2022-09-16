EuroMillions: Winning lottery numbers for huge £139 million jackpot on Friday September 16
One of the largest EuroMillions prizes ever is up for grabs - check the numbers to see if you’ve won
The winning EuroMillions lottery numbers for Friday have been drawn, with an estimated jackpot of £139 million.
The huge prize rolled over from previous draws as no one claimed a winning ticket.
It is one of the largest potential jackpots in EuroMillions history, if a single ticket scoops the prize.
The UK’s biggest winners to date are Joe and Jess Thwaite, who won £184 million earlier this year.
See the winning numbers below to see if you’ve won.
Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 10, 27, 36, 45, 49.
The Lucky Stars are: 03, 04.
Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: TGKR07347
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 07, 11, 19, 36, 38.
The Thunderball is 07.
The lottery game is played in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Should a UK player match all the numbers in the draw, they would become richer than both singer Dua Lipa, who has an estimated net wealth of £36 million, and actor James Corden, who is thought to be worth £50 million.
They would also be able to buy themselves a home in Bishops Avenue in north London, known as Billionaires’ Row, where properties have gone for around £75 million in the past, or the luxurious Doughty House in Richmond, south-west London, which is worth £100 million.
