EuroMillions: National Lottery numbers revealed for ‘jaw-dropping’ £172m jackpot

One lucky ticketholder could have just won a “jaw-dropping” sum of money in Friday’s EuroMillions lottery.

The jackpot reached an estimated £172 million after Tuesday’s top prize went unclaimed.

Friday’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 2, 12, 19, 34 and 44. The lucky stars are 6 and 10.

Meanwhile, Friday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 3, 5, 9, 32 and 33. The thunderball is 12.

And one UK millionaire has been created in the millionaire maker selection: ZJMQ51115.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at National Lottery operator Allwyn, called Friday’s potential jackpot “jaw-dropping”.

He said: “A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history, coming in as the fourth biggest National Lottery winner of all time, and it would also be the 20th win of over £100 million since The National Lottery began.”

While no one matched the jackpot on Tuesday, two UK players came close – each winning £192,769 for matching five numbers and one lucky star.

It comes after a single ticketholder became the biggest ever EuroMillions lottery winner in the UK and Ireland in June.

The jackpot of £208m was the largest prize the EuroMillions has ever seen, and was scooped up by a lucky player in Ireland, who purchased the ticket in a retail outlet in Co Cork.

Meanwhile, a single father who has battled bowel cancer captured the touching moment he told his son he had won £1 million on the lottery, with the pair hugging and jumping excitedly around the kitchen in the video.

Paul Harvey, of Attleborough, Norfolk, said on Thursday that he wants to treat his two teenage children to their first foreign holiday together – to Greece.

The 51-year-old, full-time dad, who has had an unsettling two years following treatment for bowel cancer, also plans to buy a Fiat 500 for his daughter who is learning to drive.

“Life hasn’t always been easy, but the kids mean the world to me, and they always come first,” he said.