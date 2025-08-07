Moment cancer-surviving dad tells son he’s won £1m on EuroMillions

A single father who recently survived bowel cancer filmed the incredible moment he told his son he had won £1m on the lottery.

Paul Harvey's voice cracked with emotion as he asked his son, who had just returned home from school, "How many millionaires do you know?"

The full-time dad from Attleborough, Norfolk, has had an unsettling two years following treatment for bowel cancer. He plans to treat his two teenage children to their first foreign holiday together – to Greece – with his winnings.

He also wants to buy a Fiat 500 for his daughter, who is learning to drive.

Harvey entered the EuroMillions draw on 4 July but didn't realise he had won the life-changing sum until a week later when he got an email from the National Lottery urging him to check his account and get in touch.