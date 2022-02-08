EuroMillions: Single ticket holder stakes claim for huge £109.9 million lottery jackpot
A claim has been staked for the £109.9 million jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder in last Friday night's EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.
The player won the top prize by matching the seven winning numbers, three, 25, 38, 43, and 49, and the Lucky Star numbers, which were three and seven.
All those who entered the draw were urged to check their tickets to see if they have won the huge prize.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said previously: "What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.
"Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."
The winner, whoever they are, now has 180 days to claim their reward. The identity of the claimant has not yet been revealed.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies