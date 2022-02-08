A claim has been staked for the £109.9 million jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder in last Friday night's EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.

The player won the top prize by matching the seven winning numbers, three, 25, 38, 43, and 49, and the Lucky Star numbers, which were three and seven.

All those who entered the draw were urged to check their tickets to see if they have won the huge prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said previously: "What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."

The winner, whoever they are, now has 180 days to claim their reward. The identity of the claimant has not yet been revealed.

