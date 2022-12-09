EuroMillions: Winning numbers for £14m jackpot on Friday 9 December
EuroMillions jackpot would make winner richer than tennis star Emma Raducanu
Friday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a £14 million jackpot.
Here are the winning lottery numbers for the 9 December’s draw:
Tonight’s National LotteryEuroMillions winning numbers are: 08, 27, 31, 46, 50.
The Lucky Stars are: 01, 03.
Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £14 million.
Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZKXW22119
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 05, 08, 25, 30, 35.
The Thunderball is 14.
The life-changing sum would make the winner richer than tennis star Emma Raducanu, who currently has a net worth of £10 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.
Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that 165 people from the small northern Belgian village of Olmen won 142,897,164 euros (£123,196,406 million) in the EuroMillions lottery this week.
Each individual will get almost 900,000 euros tax-free, EuroMillions spokesperson Joke Vermoere said.
Olmen, which is close to the city of Antwerp, has a total population of just 3,785.
The winners all chipped in 15 euros to a pot set up in a local store whose owners regularly organise a EuroMillions group buy, resulting in the occasional win but never a major jackpot.
Olmen shopkeeper Wim Van Broekhoven said: “The winners are from all walks of life, but regardless everyone can use the money, especially ahead of the holidays and with the current energy crisis.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies