Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Friday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a £14 million jackpot.

Here are the winning lottery numbers for the 9 December’s draw:

Tonight’s National LotteryEuroMillions winning numbers are: 08, 27, 31, 46, 50.

The Lucky Stars are: 01, 03.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £14 million.

Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZKXW22119

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 05, 08, 25, 30, 35.

The Thunderball is 14.

The life-changing sum would make the winner richer than tennis star Emma Raducanu, who currently has a net worth of £10 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that 165 people from the small northern Belgian village of Olmen won 142,897,164 euros (£123,196,406 million) in the EuroMillions lottery this week.

Each individual will get almost 900,000 euros tax-free, EuroMillions spokesperson Joke Vermoere said.

Schoolstraat in Olmen, Belgium (Municipality of Balen, Belgium)

Olmen, which is close to the city of Antwerp, has a total population of just 3,785.

The winners all chipped in 15 euros to a pot set up in a local store whose owners regularly organise a EuroMillions group buy, resulting in the occasional win but never a major jackpot.

Olmen shopkeeper Wim Van Broekhoven said: “The winners are from all walks of life, but regardless everyone can use the money, especially ahead of the holidays and with the current energy crisis.”