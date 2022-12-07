Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tuesday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a life-changing £123 million jackpot.

Here are the winning lottery numbers for the 6 December’s draw:

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 12, 20, 25, 26, 27.

The Lucky Stars are: 08, 12.

Millionaire Maker Selection: – one UK millionaire has been created: XKZF85935

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 05, 12, 16, 28, 31.

The Thunderball is 01.

This sum would make the winner richer than singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles, who currently has a net worth of $120 million.

So far this year, there have been three UK EuroMillions jackpot winners. In May 2022, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, shared news of their £184m jackpot which they scooped with a Lucky Dip ticket.

“The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before”, Mrs Thwaite remarked after the win. “We now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends."

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, won a record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184m (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I’ve no idea why but we can now make that dream come true.

“They have always wanted a horse box for our ponies rather than the run-down trailer we use. Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny.”

EuroMillions draws are held twice a week. Played in nine European countries, the draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.