Harry Styles’ smash hit “As It Was” has been named Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2022.

The platform announced on Wednesday that the tune topped the list of most listened-to songs in the UK, US and around the world.

“As It Was” has been streamed a total of 1.5 billion times this year.

Spotify Wrapped also confirmed hits from Glass Animals, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi made up the global top five.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was the UK’s fourth most-streamed song on Spotify, after being featured in Stranger Things.

