A council has painted over England flags on roundabouts after football fans appeared to take their Euro 2020 excitement to the traffic islands.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead in southeast England has told fans not to paint any more roundabouts ahead of the semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday evening.

And the RBWM council has already painted over some of the roundabouts due to “safety reasons.”

“While we had to repaint the roundabouts for safety reasons because of the possibility of motorists being distracted, we do encourage the community to show their support for the national side during Euro 2020,” a RBWM council statement read.

“There are safer ways to do this and we would ask people to use their own property to display the England colours.”

Still, the council said they are showing their support for England ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark by flying the St George’s flag from Maidenhead Town Hall and Windsor Guildhall.

One England supporter, Ben Meredew, said on Facebook, “If you were showing any ‘support’ you wouldn’t paint the roundabouts white again!”

Another fan said, “You’re not showing any support at all. You’re jumping on a band wagon to try and score Brownie points. Do you think residents give a monkey’s whether you fly the flag or not? Flying it all year round would be the correct thing to do BUT you won’t for fear of upsetting the leftie cranks we’re surrounded by!”

England will play Denmark at Wembley on 7 July to see who will go through to face Italy in the final match of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

If they win, England will have reached the final match of a major football tournament for the first time since 1966 when England historically beat Germany to become world champions.

It would also be the first time the country has ever progressed to the final of the UEFA European cup.