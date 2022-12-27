Jump to content

Four injured after suspected gas explosion rips through Evesham home

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 27 December 2022 19:16
Four people have been injured after a suspected gas leak caused an explosion to rip through a house on a residential street in Evesham, police say.

Dramatic images from the scene appear show the front facade of the house blown off entirely, exposing the blasted and rubble-strewn interior of the house in Hemmingway, Evesham, Worcestershire.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening, West Mercia Police also said that five neighbouring properties had been evacuated as a precaution

“We’re asking you to stay away from the area whilst we respond, and we’ll update you with more as soon as we can,” officers said.

The force has not yet confirmed if anybody was in the house at the time of the explosion.

West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner John Paul-Campion said he had been updated in relation to the incident by the force’s chief constable.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” he wrote on Twitter.

More follows

