Two firefighters and member of public dead after large fire at ex-RAF base

Three people including two firefighters have died after a huge fire ripped through a former RAF base in Oxfordshire.

Two firefighters died while tackling the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday, with two more rushed to hospital with serious injuries, Oxfordshire County Council said.

A member of the public also died, the council added. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing in the sky for miles following the fire at the site which had been converted for use by businesses.

Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite the site, said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.

Ten fire and rescue crews rushed to tackle the fire, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Three people including two firefighters have died after a huge fire ripped through the former RAF base in Oxfordshire ( BBC )

Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.

“Families have been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times and we ask for privacy to be respected.

“We cannot release any details at present but will provide further information as soon as we can.”

The famous airfield is “the most complete and strongly representative example of an RAF airbase” in Britain, according to Historic England.

A social media user shared images of massive black plumes of smoke coming from the site – adding they had heard “multiple explosions”.

Witnesses heard 'multiple bangs' and saw thick plumes of smoke billowing from the site ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Ellie, a 26-year-old who lives across the road from the site, also said she saw plumes of smoke coming from the buildings on Thursday evening.

She said: “There was a big black plume of smoke coming out of there. I heard loads of pops and crackles and bangs. It was quite bad.

“It was so weird because I had my blinds shut at the time and I was like what is going on. It was crazy and then I looked out the window and saw it.”