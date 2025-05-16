Bicester fire latest: Fire chief praises ‘unwavering bravery’ of firefighters after two killed in blaze at ex-RAF base
A member of the public and two firefighters died while tackling the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday
An emotional fire chief has hailed the “unwavering bravery” of his firefighters after two died in a huge fire at a former RAF base in Oxfordshire.
Firefighters rushed to tackle the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday at 6.39pm, where towering flames and thick black smoke was reported by terrified residents.
A member of the public also died, and two more firefighters were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Oxfordshire County Council. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An emotional Rob MacDougall, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer, told reporters at the scene: “Our thoughts are with the familes, friends and colleagues affected during this time.
“I'm immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all his service personnel.”
The 444-acre former Second World War RAF Bomber Training Station site was bought and redeveloped by Bicester Motion in 2013.
Since then, it has been used by over 50 businesses involved in the aviation and automotive industries. The company said a “close friend” of the site died in the fire.
‘Thank god he’s safe’: family of firefighter relieved after fire
Bicester resident Aisha Lang said her cousin, a firefighter, was at the scene on Thursday night but is safe.
Ms Lang, 45, said: “I know my cousin was there because he is a firefighter.
“He was up there and I know that he’s safe, but that’s all I know really.
“I haven’t heard anything from him because I was in London last night and working today.
“But thank god he’s safe though, he made it out all right.”
A huge blaze at a former RAF bomber base used by at least 50 businesses killed two firefighters and one member of the public.
Ten fire engines rushed to Bicester Motion, Oxfordshire, at 6.39pm on Thursday after residents heard “explosions” and saw thick black smoke billowing from the site.
On Friday, aerial photos showed a hangar as a burnt out shell, as a smaller workforce remained in the area to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Kemi Badenoch speaks after 'horrifying' blaze
Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, has paid tribute to the people who have died in a large fire at a former RAF base in Bicester.
Speaking to reporters at the Welsh Conservative conference in Llangollen, she said: “I think it’s an absolutely horrifying incident
“My heart goes out to the families of those people who have lost their lives and those who are still on the front line, because I understand the fire is still going, and I hope that we can get to the bottom of exactly what’s caused this and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”
Oxfordshire fire chief tears up as he gives update
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Rob MacDougall gave an emotional tribute to his colleagues as he gave an update on the blaze.
As his voice broke, Mr MacDougall said: “I am immensely proud and grateful for the unwavering bravery by all emergency service personnel.”
Two firefighters and a member of the public died in the huge inferno that ripped through Bicester Motion on Thursday evening.
Electrician ‘couldn’t breathe’ as he saw ‘brave’ fire brigade pouring into site
An electrician who was one of the first people at the site of the fire described how fire brigades “poured in” to the site amid thick smoke.
Fatih Ozzoksel, known as Ozzy, said he saw “massive plumes of smoke” from his garden on Thursday night.
The 54-year-old went straight to the site where he saw dozens of emergency service vehicles arrive as fire fighters “came pouring in”.
“The smoke was unreal, I couldn’t breathe,” he told The Independent. “There were explosions that just wouldn’t stop for at least an hour and a half. One sounded like thunder, I think it was a roof collapsing.”
The owner of Ozzy Engineers, who sometimes visits the pub on the site, said he “had never seen anything like this” in his life, but did not realise how serious the incident was until this morning.
“I feel so sorry for the people who lost their lives. Their bravery was unreal they were literally pouring in,” he said.
“The health and safety in this country is so strict its hard to know how something like this could happen. It really surprised me.”
London firefighter killed in blaze, says LFB
One of those killed in Bicester was a London firefighter on “retained duty” with the Oxfordshire fire service, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
LFB commissioner Andy Roe said: “Following the terrible news from Oxfordshire that two firefighters have died in the line of duty, alongside a member of the public, it is with great sadness that I can confirm that one of those who lost their lives is a London leading firefighter/sub officer, who was on retained duty with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“We are devastated by the loss of our colleague, and our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those impacted by this incident.
“We are working closely with our counterparts in Oxfordshire, providing support to the family and our crews affected by this tragic loss.
“Our sincere condolences go out to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service who also sadly lost a firefighter at this incident, with a further two colleagues in hospital.”
Local councillors respond to ‘devastating’ fire
Local councillors in Bicester are responding to the “devastating” fire at a former RAF base, Bicester Motion.
Three people including two firefighters have died after “explosions” were heard as a huge fire ripped through the site on Thursday evening.
“It’s a very sad event,” Councillor Chris Pruden told The Independent.
The Liberal Democrat councillor for Bicester South and Ambrosden added: “We’re all thinking about the families involved and how devastating it must be.”
A member of the public also died, and two more firefighters were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Oxfordshire County Council.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.He added that more information on the fire is expected at around 1pm.
Gin bar worked throughout night to give firefighters tea and coffee
A gin bar worked through the night to provide firefighters with hot drinks and shelter.
Sky Wave, which is based inside Bicester Motion, stayed open until 2.30am offering tea and coffee to emergency workers.
“We want to thank each and every one of them for their incredible service and bravery,” the company said.
“We are deeply saddened by the news of three deaths last night at Bicester Motion.”
“Our thoughts are with the families of those who have died, and also with those injured.”
