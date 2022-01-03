Plane makes emergency landing at Exeter Airport after ‘landing gear collapses’
South Western Ambulance Service is responding to the incident
A small plane has made an emergency landing at Exeter Airport, after its landing gear reportedly collapsed.
South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that it responded to a “plane incident” and the airport after receiving calls after 11.00am.
No one has been taken to hospital, the ambulance service said.
A spokesman for Exeter Airport said: “At 11.18 this morning a private Beech 200 King Air aircraft originating from Kent with one person on board experienced a left rear undercarriage collapse upon landing. No-one was injured and the aircraft has been recovered. Scheduled airport operations are unaffected and the airport is open as usual.”
A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service, said: “We received a call from the Fire Service at 1100 regarding a plane incident at Exeter Airport. We dispatched a land ambulance, Operations Officer, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an Air Ambulance. All were stood down on scene and there were no conveyances to hospital.”
More to follow...
