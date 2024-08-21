South West Water faces court threat over sewage spill at Exmouth Beach in Devon

Support truly

The Environment Agency has said it will consider legal action against a water company after sewage was spilled into the sea at a Devon beach.

Swimmers were told to stay out of the sea at Exmouth Beach after authorities issued a “do not swim” warning to holidaymakers over the weekend.

The source of the pollution was a burst pipe on private land and the Environment Agency said it has called on South West Water (SWW) to work to stop further sewage from contaminating the seawater.

The agency said in a statement: “We continue to monitor the site closely and encourage the public to check Swimfo for the latest status of bathing water quality before swimming.

“Given the seriousness of the incident, the Environment Agency is considering what legal approach to take for these pollutions on Exmouth beach.”

Swimmers were told to stay out od the sea at Exmouth beach ( PA )

Clarissa Newell, regulatory manager at the Environment Agency, told BBC Radio Devon: “We are investigating and considering all enforcement options that could be a warning, it could be the water company promises to invest in the environment they damaged or the infrastructure that caused that damage, or we go to prosecution.”

Following the leak on 14 August, residents were concerned about the impact on local businesses, which rely on tourism over the summer.

Yellow warning signs were spotted on the beach on Sunday, and lifeguards have been using loudspeakers to alert beachgoers to the potential dangers.

SWW apologised for the disruption caused by the leak, which it said originated from a burst pipe at the Maer Lane pumping station.

Newly elected Conservative MP David Reed for Exmouth and Exeter East described the scene as “extremely depressing” and expressed frustration with the water company.

In a statement on X, Mr Reed said: “To see Exmouth beach with so few people enjoying it on a beautiful August day is extremely depressing.

“This current event with South West Water needs to end asap. I’ve been clear with senior representatives from SWW that it’s their duty to provide accurate and timely updates to let locals and tourists alike know how repairs are progressing.”

He said he would meet with SWW’s CEO Susan Davy, as well as local activist groups, businesses and councillors.

A SWW spokesperson said: “We always work with all of our regulators, including the Environment Agency, and are continuing to keep them fully updated.

“We continue to work around the clock to complete this essential work.”