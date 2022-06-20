Two people are in hospital after an explosion raised a house to the ground in Lancashire.

Police said the house on Sefton Terrace in Burnley had collapsed and several properties in the area had been evacuated.

Emergency servicces said that they had taken two people to hospital, including one 18-year-old man who was “suffering major trauma”.

North West Ambulance Service said: “We’ve conveyed two patients to hospital. An 18-year-old man has been airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital suffering major trauma. A female patient was taken to Royal Blackburn for assessment.”

In a statement on Twitter, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently dealing with an explosion in a house on Sefton Terrace, Burnley. One person has been rescued by neighbours and taken to hospital.

“Please avoid the area around Sefton Terrace and Piccadilly Road. We have three fire engines and our urban search and rescue team at the scene.”

They suggested that some of the structure of the house is still intact, saying: “Firefighters at the scene are now using an aerial ladder platform to make the structure of the house safe by removing coping stones from gable end.”

Lancashire Police said in statement: “Please be aware we are currently dealing with a house collapse on Sefton Terrace, in Burnley. Emergency services are at the scene and several properties have been evacuated.

“We are asking people to avoid the area, especially around Piccadilly Road and Sefton Terrace.”

More to follow...