Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.

The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.

The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.

Emma Mosley, Mr Mosley's daughter-in-law, paid tribute to him in a written statement.

“Mr Mosley died after a long battle with cancer,” Ms Mosley said.

“He was a barrister and amateur racing car driver.

Mr Mosley was the son of Sir Oswald Mosley - the wartime leader of the British Union of Fascists (PA)

“Mr Moslely identified his major achievement as FIA president, the promotion of road safety by the European New Car Assessment programme and the increased safety and the use of green technologies in Formula 1.”

A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter, call the police”, the remote inquest attended by witnesses and family heard.

A suicide note found on his bedside table was barely legible, due to the large amounts of blood, but the few words officers could make out were 'I had no choice', Westminster Coroner's Court heard.

Senior Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox said: “On May 24, 2021, police were called to the address of Mr Mosely, attended, and found him lying on his bed with a gun in the vicinity.

“He suffered significant injuries consistent with gunshot wound.”

Henry Alexander, who lived near Mr Mosley, said he had accessed the house through the housekeeper's basement flat after 8am following concerning text messages the night before.

He said he had spoken to Mr Mosley who said he was concerned about his upcoming cancer operation.

In a written statement, he said: “I sent him a text at around quarter to asking if he would want his breakfast upstairs.

“I rang him and it went to voicemail. I went upstairs and there was a note attached to the door reading 'do not enter' and 'call the police'.

“I dialled 101 and then called 999.

“I did not hear any unusual noises coming from the house.”

He added: “He had an aggressive form of cancer and had been down. He said he'd had enough.

Max Mosley - the former president of the motorsport’s governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 (PA)

“We had been talking about the upcoming operation and he said he couldn't face it.”

DC Ben Benlounes, who gave live evidence at the hearing, said he arrived at the scene at approximately 10.15am and spoke with the acting inspector.

The officer confirmed there were no signs of anything suspicious or forced entry.

The inquest also heard a written statement from Dr Christopher McNamara, a consultant haemotologist who first saw Mr Mosley in October 2019.

He said the former Formula 1 boss had been diagnosed with a high-grade lymphoma and that he had recommended a course of chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

Dr McNamara explained that Mr Mosley had a range of different treatments, such which he took against his medical advice.

“Mr Mosley arrived at a point at the beginning of April when there was a shift away from treating aggressively and more towards controlling the disease and quality of life. I referred Mr Mosley to palliative care colleagues,” Dr McNamara said.

He added: “Max had a terminal illness and accepted this would not be cured.”

As a result of treatment, Mr Mosley developed a fistula - an abnormal passage connecting two organs - which left him “extremely upset” as his quality of life reduced, Dr McNamara told the inquest.

“Mr Mosley had expressed ideas of committing suicide to myself and other colleagues and had been referred to appropriate colleagues. He never expressed a plan of doing this and always said the problem was that his wife would not accept this,” Dr McNamara said.

“He also indicated his affairs had been in order.”

Dr Rasha Al-Qurainy, who led his palliative care, however said that Mr Mosley never discussed any suicidal thoughts.

