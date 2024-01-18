Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The most scammed items on Facebook Marketplace revelaed

The banking retail group found that 34 per cent of the listings on the online shop were fraudulent

Joe Middleton
Thursday 18 January 2024 11:42
Comments
<p>There is a one in three chance of being scammed on Facebook Marketplace, according to TSB (Alamy/PA)</p>

There is a one in three chance of being scammed on Facebook Marketplace, according to TSB (Alamy/PA)

More than a third of advertisements on Facebook Marketplace could be scam posts and consumers should avoid making purchases in the online shop, say TSB.

The retail banking group’s fraud team sampled 100 posts and spoke to the seller to try and ascertain if the goods being sold were genuine or part of a scam.

It found that 34 per cent of the listings were fraudulent after sellers used tactics perfected by criminals, such as directing them to fake websites, refusing to allow viewing of the item in person, and wanting payment up front.

The banking group said that these findings resonate with its own data, which shows that 73 per cent of all purchase fraud cases are from Facebook Marketplace.

According to calculations from TSB around £60 million could have been lost by customers using Facebook Marketplace in 2023 - the equivalent of £160,000 per day.

Marketplace

Most scammed items on Facebook Marketplace

  • Phone - 7 per cent
  • Shoes and clothing - 7 per cent
  • Games console and accessories - 7 per cent
  • Concert and festival tickets - 6 per cent
  • Small electronics (for example laptops and cameras) - 5 per cent
  • Furniture - 5 per cent
  • Household electronics and appliances - 4 per cent
  • Service - 3 per cent
  • Building material and tools - 3 per cent

As part of their investigation they also found items were often advertised as “brand new”, despite being significantly cheaper than their normal retail price.

For example, an iPhone 13 was listed as ‘brand new’ at £84, when the actual retail price is £599. When TSB contacted the seller they were directed to a scam website to make a payment.

Matt Hepburn, a fraud spokesperson for TSB, said: “You wouldn’t shop at a supermarket if a third of the items might be stale or counterfeit – so the same should apply to Facebook Marketplace, where you could have a one in three chance of being scammed when paying online.

“Social media companies really must act on their commitments under the government’s Online Fraud Charter by urgently clearing up their platforms – removing scam adverts is a good first test.”

Meta, who own Facebook, have been approached for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in