Facebook Marketplace prankster tries to sell half-eaten sandwich for more than $1m

A man has tried to sell his half-eaten sandwich for a whopping $1.3 million on Facebook Marketplace after he couldn’t finish it.

The prankster from Leicester, England, posted his unfinished lunch online on Tuesday 9 January, with the hope he could turn a profit on the “very crispy” sarnie.

The “yummy” sandwich, which seemed to be filled with meat and cheese of some sort, was listed as being in the ‘new condition’ category on Marketplace.

The sandwich is no longer available on Facebook Marketplace, however, indicating the joker perhaps had room for seconds.