A body has been found in the search for a teenage boy who disappeared after swimming in a lake in Fairlop Waters, Ilford.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 12.30am on Monday.

Police have confirmed this morning that a body was found by officers, the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and specialist drivers.

A police helicopter was also called to the East London lake.

The family of the 17-year-old has been informed.

Redbridge Council said in a statement on Monday: “Following an incident on the lake at Fairlop Waters in the early hours of this morning, the park is closed to visitors at the request of the emergency services. At this moment we do not know when the park will be re-opened. Please check our website for further updates.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police force told MyLondon: “Police were called to Fairlop Waters, Ilford, shortly after 12.30am on Monday, July 4 to reports of a concern for safety. Officers were told a 17-year-old male had willingly entered the water to swim and had failed to return to the shore.

“Colleagues from the National Police Air Service, London Fire Brigade and the Marine Policing Unit carried out initial searches. The area was also searched by specialist divers. A body was subsequently recovered from the water on Monday evening. The teenager’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The death is currently being treated as unexpected. Fairlop Waters will remain closed to the public while our enquiries continue.”

The teenager’s identity has not yet been released.

More to follow...