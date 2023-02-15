Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a British medic killed in Ukraine have paid tribute to him, saying he “died a hero”.

Jonathan Shenkin, 45, from Glasgow was serving in the embattled country as a paramedic. His relatives say he died in December.

He is one of eight Britons known to have been killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February last year.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was supporting his family.

Jonathan Shenkin reportedly died in Ukraine in December (Facebook)

In a tribute on social media, his brother Daniel Shenkin said he had died “as a hero in an act of bravery as a paramedic”.

He said: “On enlisting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he made the ultimate sacrifice to defend values we all believe in.

“He is survived by his son and daughter, to whom he was devoted.”

Daniel said Mr Shenkin had spent much of his life “helping others”.

The father of two was born and raised in Glasgow and had lived in London and Malta before eventually joining the Israeli army.

Mr Shenkin ran his own security business and had worked in a number of different countries, the post adds.

Nato allies belive a new Russian offensive in Ukraine is already underway (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“He trained the Special Forces in both the Philippines and South Korea, marines in Kabul, drug enforcement agencies, the Philippine Bureau of Investigation, the military and the police in multiple countries,” his brother wrote.

Mr Shenkin was also contracted by a variety of organisations such as the US department of defence and the Nato military alliance, his brother claims.

He also worked for the UN in Afghanistan, served as a military medic in Oman and carried out close protection roles in Somalia and Angola.

His brother also noted proudly that, in 2009, Mr Shenkin was involved in the rescue of a US held hostage in the West Bank.

“As well as volunteering his skills during natural disasters in the Philippines, he devoted much of his time to good causes,” the tribute went on.

The first anniversary of Russia’s war be observed across the globe on 24 February (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“His hard work and contributions resulted in multiple awards from various Philippine government authorities for training hand-to-hand combat, close protection and firearms.”

Daniel said Mr Shenkin had “a lifelong passion for Israel, contribution to the Philippines and fighting for democratic values”.

An FCDO spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The foreign office has advised against travel to Ukraine while the war is ongoing, saying there is “real risk to life”.

Britons still in Ukraine are advised to leave if able to do so. However, volunteer fighters and aid workers have gone to the country from the UK.