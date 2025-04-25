Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

London Marathon weather: Reconsider fancy dress, runners warned as temperatures set to soar

Runners tackling the 26.2 mile course have been told to rethink wearing fancy dress

Rebecca Whittaker
Friday 25 April 2025 11:51 BST
Comments
Where to watch the London Marathon

Runners have been warned to rethink wearing fancy dress and run at a slower pace for the London Marathon on Sunday as temperatures are set to soar.

Warm and sunny skies are forecast and runners tackling the 26.2 mile course can expect temperatures to reach highs of 22C degrees.

Although sunshine and warm weather may sound favourable, Professor Sanjay Sharma, medical doctor of the TSC London Marathon warned runners that the heat could be a health risk.

“In the conditions forecast for Sunday, you should slow your planned pace. If you were planning to run in fancy dress, please think carefully whether that is still appropriate in the conditions,” he said.

Instead, he suggested runners wear “appropriate clothing” that is lightweight and designed for warmer conditions.

Runners cross Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon in 2024 (PA)
Runners cross Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon in 2024 (PA) (PA Archive)
Met Office weather forecast predicts London could see highs of 22C degrees
Met Office weather forecast predicts London could see highs of 22C degrees (Met Office)

“A thin cap will keep the sun off your face, which will further reduce the effects of the heat,” he added.

Professor Sharma also suggested runners wear waterproof sunscreen because they will be out in the sun for several hours.

Some 56,000 runners are expected to descend on London for the 45th edition of the race this weekend, which could be the world's largest marathon if the number of finishers exceeds the 55,646 who completed the New York Marathon last November.

However, temperatures earlier in the day are set to be cooler and more comfortable for runners and are not expected to peak until 4pm.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon confirmed the favourable outlook, stating, "It’s looking like the marathons for both Manchester and London will be dry."

He added: “Temperatures shouldn’t be a problem for the morning, but the temperature will build during the day.”

The sunny spells will be followed by a mini heatwave in the coming days with temperatures predicted to hit 26C degrees on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

