Farmers’ protest live: Thousands set to arrive in London again amid ban on tractors by Met Police
Farmers urged to keep tractors away from latest protest in London over inheritance tax changes
Farmers have been told by police they face arrest if they bring tractors to a protest over inheritance tax changes in London today.
Thousands are expected to descend on the capital for a march from Whitehall towards Parliament at midday.
It is the latest action being taken by farmers who are unhappy over Labour’s plan to bring in a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1m.
However, unlike at previous protests that have seen dozens of tractors park up in central London, the Metropolitan Police has warned farmers not to bring the vehicles, which would breach the conditions of the protest.
“It is a criminal offence to breach the conditions or to incite others to do so – anyone doing so may face arrest,” said a spokesperson.
The force, however, is allowing a limited number of tractors arranged by the organisers.
Farmer Olly Harrison, one of the organisers, has said the protesters will aim to explain to MPs “the levels of investment needed in agriculture just to produce something simple like a pancake”.
The Lib Dems and the Conservatives have urged Labour to scrap the changes, which are due to come into force from April 2026.
Farmer Olly Harrison, one of the organisers, said: “We don’t need any tractors, this is on foot.
“We are going to have some kit to show to the MPs to explain the levels of investment.
“We’ve sorted all that out, you just get yourself there on foot,” he told those taking part.
“Let’s explain the levels of investment needed in agriculture just to produce something simple like a pancake.”
Farmers could be arrested if they drive their tractors at a march in central London, police have said.
Conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act preventing demonstrators from bringing tractors, other than a limited number already agreed by the organisers to demonstrate the costs of such specialist equipment, the Metropolitan Police said.
Deputy assistant commissioner Ben Russell, who is leading the policing operation, said last month’s protest saw a “significant number of people attend with tractors and other large farming vehicles”.
He said there were lengthy road delays, adding: “It is our responsibility to ensure that protests don’t cause serious disruption to the life of the community.”
Scotland Yard warned that it is a criminal offence to breach the conditions or to incite others to do so, and that anyone doing so may face arrest.
What are the farmers' and government's arguments
Farmers say that it will force land sales, stall investment, and hurt families lacking succession plans.
But the government has stood firm, calling the move a “fair and balanced approach”.
Government stands firm in face of strong opposition to the move
The government has stood firm in the face of strong opposition to the move, insisting its approach is “fair and balanced”.
A government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to farmers remains steadfast.
“This Government are investing £5 billion into farming, the largest budget for sustainable food production in our country’s history.
“We are going further with reforms to boost profits for farmers by backing British produce and reforming planning rules on farms to support food production.
“Our reform to agricultural and business property reliefs will mean three quarters of estates will continue to pay no inheritance tax at all, while the remaining quarter will pay half the inheritance tax that most people pay, and payments can be spread over 10 years, interest-free.
“This is a fair and balanced approach which helps fix the public services we all rely on.”
Lib Dems and Tories have urged Labour to scrap the changes
The Lib Dems and the Conservatives urged Labour to scrap the changes.
Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins called the move “vindictive”.
“Once again, rural communities will gather in Westminster to show their united opposition to Labour’s vindictive family farms tax.
“Our rural communities have warned repeatedly that Labour’s tax hike is stopping investment, inflicting an enormous emotional toll on farming families and will break family farms,” she said.
She also argued that introducing this tax puts domestic food production and security at risk.
Tim Farron, the Lib Dem environment spokesman, said: “British farmers are the best in the world. We need them now more than ever to restore nature, provide food security, tackle climate change and support the rural economy.
“The Government must reverse this disastrous family farm tax and instead provide farmers with the support and funding they need to do what is best for the country and for future generations.”
What is the 'tractor tax'
Labour is pressing ahead with a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1 million.
The move essentially scraps an exemption that meant no tax was paid to pass down family farms.
The plans are due to come into force from April 2026.
Farmers to gather in London for pancake day protest against inheritance tax
Farmers will return to central London to protest inheritance tax changes with a “Pancake Day rally” on Tuesday.
Attendees will march from Whitehall at around midday towards Parliament, with the demonstration due to end at 3pm.
The protest will be largely on foot as police are allowing only a limited number of tractors after last month’s demonstration caused traffic delays.
Farmers who bring tractors in breach of the conditions could face arrest.
Farmer Olly Harrison, one of the organisers, has said the protesters will aim to explain to MPs “the levels of investment needed in agriculture just to produce something simple like a pancake”.
