Families up and down the country are discussing whether they can afford for elderly relatives to live beyond April 2026, the Conservatives' shadow environment secretary has claimed.

Speaking at the farmers' protest in Westminster on Tuesday, 4 March, Victoria Atkins told The Independent families are having these conversations "because if they live past that date, that means that their family will get hit with a ginormous inheritance tax bill."

Tuesday's march is the latest action being taken by farmers who are unhappy with Labour’s plan to bring in a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1m, which is set to come into force from April 2026.