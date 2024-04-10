Farmers issue urgent warning over food shortages after torrential downpours

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Farmers have issued an urgent warning over food shortages after heavy rain has battered the UK.

The downpours have left agricultural land saturated and often still under water, with arable farmers unable to plant spring crops and losing those from the winter.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) warned the rain, combined with unseasonably low spring temperatures, is also hitting livestock farmers, with a “bleak attrition rate” for lambs born this spring.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos said a crisis is building in the farming sector, with bad weather adding to soaring costs of inputs such as fertiliser, and warned consumers could see the effects because produce “simply doesn’t leave the farm gate”.

A car drives through floodwaters this week in Brighton ( Reuters )

Ms Hallos said farmers have suffered during torrential downpours since October 2023 - including from storms like Henk in January - and the impact of this “extreme weather” cannot be overestimated.

David Eudall, economics and analysis director for the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, told BBC’s One Show last night that farmers had not been able to plant as much wheat in fields as they normally would.

He said: “With those roots sitting in the water, we’re seeing around 40 per cent of the crop in the country in a poor or very poor condition at the moment.

“It isn’t just the cereal farmers that are being impacted. Around 60 to 70 per cent of the cost of rearing a pig is in the feed costs. And so if we see a significant impact in the feed, there needs to be an increase in the price of pork to be able to compensated. Dairy is similar.”

In response the government is offering farmers grants of up to £25,000 to restore land hit by flooding, a move welcomed by the NFU.

The flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk, in February ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

Farming minister Mark Spencer said: “I know how difficult this winter has been for farmers, with extreme weather such as Storm Henk having a devastating impact on both cropping and grazing, as well as damaging property and equipment.

“The Farming Recovery Fund will support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage with grants of up to £25,000, and sits alongside broader support in our farming schemes to improve flood resilience.”

Ms Hallos added: “People should be in no doubt about the immense pressure UK farm businesses are under thanks to this unprecedented and constant rain. It’s no exaggeration to say a crisis is building.

“While farmers are bearing the brunt of it now, consumers may well see the effects through the year as produce simply doesn’t leave the farm gate.

“Combined with input costs which have been soaring for two years, the awful impact of this extreme weather on farmers cannot be over-estimated.”

She said she has “real worries” not just for the financial situation of many NFU members, but the effect it is having on them personally, and warned it is “also a growing issue for UK food security”.

Ms Hallos said: “The recovery fund is very welcome against this background. Defra ministers who have driven this forward will have the thanks of many of our members for whom it will be a lifeline.

“I’m also very pleased that ministers have taken the decision to keep eligibility for the fund open for others affected.”